Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.93. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of -284.57 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.