-$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to announce earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($2.00). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 272.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($6.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $22.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

