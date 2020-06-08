Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $743,500 over the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 369.3% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.