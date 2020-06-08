Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.02 million, a PE ratio of -309.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

