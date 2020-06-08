Rimbit (RBT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $57,790.12 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002156 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.