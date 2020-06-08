Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $36,201.13 and approximately $115.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050520 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,957,868 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

