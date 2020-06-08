Andrew C. Teich Acquires 4,022 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,507,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

