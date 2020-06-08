Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00014069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, IDAX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 23% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $4.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05637507 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

