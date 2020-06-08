Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $378,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

