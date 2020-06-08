Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $388,000 in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 401.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOBC stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $790.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 and have sold 27,914 shares worth $333,641. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

