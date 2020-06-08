Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.4% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 237,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

