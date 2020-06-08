Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Despegar.com worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $9,159,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 863,186 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 252,018 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Despegar.com stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Despegar.com Corp has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

