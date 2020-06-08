Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cognex worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

