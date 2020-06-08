Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.54 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

