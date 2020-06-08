Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

NBIX stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

