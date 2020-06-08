Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after buying an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after buying an additional 6,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $54,554,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.