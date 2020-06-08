Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT Raised to $32.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $12.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRBP. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.96.

CRBP stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

