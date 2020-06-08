iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

