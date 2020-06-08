Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,567 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

