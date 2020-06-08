Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Easterly Government Properties worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after buying an additional 76,941 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

