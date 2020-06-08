Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $197.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

