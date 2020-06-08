Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.27.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $286.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

