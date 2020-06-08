Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 113,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 48,692 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

