Van ECK Associates Corp Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 565,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,205,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

