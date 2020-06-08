Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $6,285,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $79,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 175.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $341,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP opened at $15.47 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

