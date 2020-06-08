The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

