Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,996 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,968,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

