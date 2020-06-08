Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCPH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

