Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,748 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 137,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,524,510.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,737 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,326.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,742,585 shares of company stock worth $290,858,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

