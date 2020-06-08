Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,490,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

