Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

