Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 568 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

