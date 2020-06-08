Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,123 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE TNC opened at $71.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

