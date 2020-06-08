Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $859.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.64. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

