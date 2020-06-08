Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 551,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.