Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

