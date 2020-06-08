ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,054,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $36.54 on Monday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

