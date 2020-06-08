Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,865 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3,587.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 392,070 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 63.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 32.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 244,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $6.82 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

