Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,844 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after buying an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,962,000 after buying an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,135,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.