Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $192,645,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.