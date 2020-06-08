National Asset Management Inc. Has $29.96 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $331.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

