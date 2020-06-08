Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $579,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $392,528,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $117,860,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

