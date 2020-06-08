Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $527,000 in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $425.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

