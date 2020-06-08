Citigroup Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of ArcBest worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $4,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

