Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $331.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.15 and a 1 year high of $331.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

