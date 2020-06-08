Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 116,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.