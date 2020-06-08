Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,548 Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spotify by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $184.28 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $196.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

