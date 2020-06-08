Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 13,938 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,239,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,243. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

