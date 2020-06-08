19,426 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

