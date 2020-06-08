Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 41,877 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Dorian LPG worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 488,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPG stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $446.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

